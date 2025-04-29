One Of The ‘Most Haunted’ Homes In Massachusetts Is Up For Sale — And Could Be Yours For $1.2 Million

Built by furniture manufacturer Sylvester Knowlton Pierce in 1875, the mansion has a dark history and is reportedly home to numerous spirits.

The infamous S.K. Pierce Mansion, dubbed one of the “most haunted” homes in Massachusetts, is currently on the market for $1.2 million for any potential buyers who don’t mind having permanent, undead roommates.

The house, which was built in the Second Empire style in 1875, is located at 4 West Broadway in Gardner, Massachusetts, and features nine bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Although the mansion itself is beautiful, its dark history and alleged paranormal happenings are what draw attention to the home nowadays.

Supposedly haunted by the successful furniture manufacturer Sylvester Knowlton Pierce, his family and staff, and even 20th-century murder victims, the 7,000-square-foot mansion has been featured in TV shows like Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures.

“Famed for its paranormal activity and globally recognized by ghost hunters, history buffs, and thrill-seekers alike, this property is the ultimate opportunity to create a destination Airbnb, boutique B&B, or unforgettable event venue that guests will travel far and wide to experience,” the listing reads.

“Own a true piece of haunted history and turn legend into legacy!”

1 of 25 The front hallway at the S.K. Pierce Mansion. LAER Realty Partners 2 of 25 Stairs leading to the upper floors. LAER Realty Partners 3 of 25 One of the large, first-floor sitting rooms. LAER Realty Partners 4 of 25 The dining room. LAER Realty Partners 5 of 25 A visitor taking a selfie in a mirror at the allegedly haunted home — and possibly capturing more than they meant to. S.K. Pierce Haunted Victorian Mansion/Facebook 6 of 25 Hand-carved wooden cabinets from the home's construction were refurbished by the current owners. LAER Realty Partners 7 of 25 A Facebook user captured this photo and claimed there was a ghost visible in the glass on the left. S.K. Pierce Haunted Victorian Mansion/Facebook 8 of 25 A ghostly orb captured on camera by one visitor. S.K. Pierce Haunted Victorian Mansion/Facebook 9 of 25 The renovated kitchen at the S.K. Pierce Mansion. LAER Realty Partners 10 of 25 Another living room at the home. LAER Realty Partners 11 of 25 A sign for the Mattie Cornwell Suite, named after one of the mansion's alleged spirits. S.K. Pierce Haunted Victorian Mansion/Facebook 12 of 25 Another guest suite. LAER Realty Partners 13 of 25 A large child's bedroom. LAER Realty Partners 14 of 25 An eerie photo taken by a visitor and posted to Facebook. S.K. Pierce Haunted Victorian Mansion/Facebook 15 of 25 A sign for the Eino Saari Suite. S.K. Pierce Haunted Victorian Mansion/Facebook 16 of 25 One of the nine bedrooms at the mansion. LAER Realty Partners 17 of 25 A sign for the Jay Stemmerman Suite. Stemmerman was rumored to have won the mansion from Edward Pierce in a poker game, though there is no evidence to support the claim. S.K. Pierce Haunted Victorian Mansion/Facebook 18 of 25 An unfurnished bedroom. LAER Realty Partners 19 of 25 The mansion is decorated with creepy objects like dolls, as seen in this bedroom. LAER Realty Partners 20 of 25 The upstairs hallway. LAER Realty Partners 21 of 25 The basement, where some guests have reportedly seen shadow people. LAER Realty Partners 22 of 25 A chandelier above the stairwell, installed by the current owners. S.K. Pierce Haunted Victorian Mansion/Facebook 23 of 25 One of the three-and-a-half bathrooms. LAER Realty Partners 24 of 25 An old safe, pictured during the restoration work at the house. S.K. Pierce Haunted Victorian Mansion/Facebook 25 of 25

The History Of The S.K. Pierce Mansion

The S.K. Pierce Mansion belonged to Sylvester Knowlton Pierce, the founder of S.K. Pierce and Sons Furniture Company, which manufactured chairs. His business in Gardner did so well that he was able to have the sprawling home at 4 West Broadway built between 1873 and 1875.

Pierce hired a renowned local architectural firm, E. Boyden & Son, to design the mansion. The construction involved more than 100 workers and resulted in a grand estate which featured intricate, hand-carved woodwork throughout. It was truly a testament to Pierce's wealth and status, but almost immediately after his family moved in, tragedy struck.

Pierce's first wife, Susan, was hit with a sudden bacterial illness that quickly claimed her life, and although Pierce eventually remarried, Susan's death cast a dark shadow over the property. Then, after Sylvester Pierce died in 1888, the family fortune began to dwindle, and Pierce's youngest son, Edward, eventually converted the home into a boarding house.

During the Great Depression, the S.K. Pierce Mansion reportedly became a hotbed of gambling and prostitution. One sex worker was allegedly strangled in the boarding house's "Red Room," and she now haunts the property — along with the ghost of a man who is believed to be her killer.

However, The Gardner News noted in 2021 that there is no historical evidence to support that the home was ever used as a brothel. Then-curator Kenneth Watson also stated that the story about the murdered sex worker was not true, nor was there any record to support claims that famous figures like Norman Rockwell, Bette Davis, or Calvin Coolidge ever stayed at the home when it served as an inn in the early 20th century.

Another famous story about the S.K. Pierce Mansion stems from an incident in April 1963, when the Gardner Fire Department was called to the boarding house after occupants reported smoke pouring out of one room. Inside, a Finnish immigrant named Eino Saari was lying unconscious on a burning bed, and although the fire was extinguished and Saari was rushed to the hospital, he did not survive.

The rumor spread that Saari had spontaneously combusted, and the story stuck. That said, official records state that he had likely been smoking in bed when he fell asleep, causing the fire.

Still, these stories have contributed to countless claims of paranormal activity occurring in the house.

Alleged Paranormal Activity At The Haunted Mansion In Gardner, Massachusetts

Over the years, the S.K. Pierce Mansion has developed a reputation as a haunted house. According to the official website of the historic home, guests have reported seeing the ghosts of Sylvster K. Pierce, Susan, Edward, and a nanny named Mattie Cornwell.

Others have also claimed to see the apparition of Eino Saari, as well as other unnamed dark entities in the basement. Some of the alleged paranormal encounters include the sounds of voices and chanting, moving furniture, screens flying off windows, slamming doors, sudden temperature changes, foul odors, shadow people, and, oddly, a loud roar like a lion's, which many say is Sylvester Pierce himself, angered over the current state of his former home.

One visitor even reported that she felt a presence of some kind attempting to push her down the stairs, while another claimed they were nearly shoved out of a third-floor window.

A couple who purchased the home in 2009 was reportedly forced to sell it due to the hauntings. Rob and Allison Conti currently own the mansion, and they spent several years restoring it before opening it to the public for tours in 2022.

The Contis have now listed the home as well — though they have not mentioned if ghosts are the reason behind the sale.

After exploring the S.K. Pierce Mansion, take a peek inside Franklin Castle, the most haunted home in Ohio. Or, learn all about the Conjuring House, the real home that inspired the movies.